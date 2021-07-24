MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Watching a disturbance off the Florida coast for potential tropical development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We had more above average heat to get the weekend started today due in part to the potential tropical disturbance of Florida’s east coast. High temperatures surged back up into the low and mid 90s this afternoon with a very spotty coverage of showers and storms.

This area of low pressure called Invest 90L is located about 200 miles east of Daytona. The circulation around this disturbance pulled down a lot of dry air from the north this afternoon. The very limited moisture aloft inhibited much of today’s shower and storm development, especially along and north of I-4.

Wind shear (along with the aforementioned dry air) has helped to keep this system disorganized. The National Hurricane Center still gives it a 50% chance of becoming a tropical depression as it wobbles back to the west toward FL. Regardless of development, Invest 90L won’t be much more than a rainmaker over the next couple of days.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures in the upper 70s. A scattered coverage of showers and storms will develop Sunday and Monday afternoons as the moisture associated with Invest 90L get a bit closer to Tampa Bay.

A muggy onshore flow (west wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico) will return for the second half of next week once again pushing the best afternoon rain chances over toward the east coast of Florida.