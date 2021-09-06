MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Watch for a few passing showers on Labor Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are in an onshore wind pattern today, so spotty shower or two is possible along the coast this morning. As the day goes on, showers spread farther inland.

Overall, today’s rain chance is 30%. Most of the late afternoon and evening storms will be east of I-75. It will be warm and steamy with highs near 90 and heat index near 100.

Boating conditions should be fine for Labor Day with light winds from the west all day.

The onshore wind flow continues tomorrow, so watch for a couple of coastal morning showers again. The rain chance increases to 40% tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A tropical low with a small chance of developing heads north through the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. The low should be near the Florida Panhandle Thursday and help increase our rain chances as it heads northeast.