MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmth continues, slight cool down possible in Tampa next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A few isolated showers will fade away this evening near the coast. Temperatures will be mild overnight and drop in to the upper 60s Thursday morning. While there will be more low clouds around, it will be a quiet and dry start to the day.

The low clouds will clear out and temperatures will warm into the mid-80s. A few isolated showers will drift in from the east again but rain chances are low, just at a 10% because similar to today, the showers will be few and far between.

The warmth continues through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. A low rain chance each afternoon will stay in the forecast as well.

A pattern change will come in on Monday and Tuesday with a cold front passing. Showers, even some heavy downpours are possible as the front passes through. The current forecast still calls for temperatures to be slightly cooler for the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 70s and low in the upper 50s.

An early look at the Christmas forecast in the Tampa Bay area is calling for slightly above average temperatures with highs in the upper 70s.