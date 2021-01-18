MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming up this week in Tampa Bay with abundant sunshine

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Skies have been mostly cloudy overnight but the clouds are moving to the south as a weak front pushes through. High pressure builds in today and will give way to sunny skies today.

Temperatures are milder the farther south you go thanks to the cloud cover but the sunshine will lead to warmer temps today than over the weekend. We’ll still be below average but highs will be in mid-60s with abundant sunshine.

Winds will stay calm and skies will stay clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop very quickly this evening and it will be a chilly start Tuesday morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for inland Citrus and Hernando Counties. Temperatures will fall to at or below freezing in the Freeze Warning areas. Temperatures will be in the low 40s in Tampa and areas south.

After the cold start Tuesday morning, sunshine will again help to warm up those temperatures. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week with highs each day warmer and warmer. By Friday, highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s.

We will stay dry throughout the entire week with another cold front potentially arriving next weekend.