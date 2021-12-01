MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming up quickly through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We still need our coats this morning with temperatures in the 30s, 40s, and 50s, but it will warm up quickly. By the afternoon, we are back in short sleeves.

Highs reach the mid 70s, and lows will be in the upper 50s. These temperatures are close to average for the first day of December. During the month of December, average highs and lows cool down as we head into the coldest time of the year.

We are in a dry period with low humidity and no rainfall expected. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s into the weekend. Perfect weather for decorating the house or just taking a walk around the block.

A weakening cold front arrives Monday with a 20% rain chance. The front won’t bring much rain or cooler air. Highs will still be near 80 Monday and Tuesday.