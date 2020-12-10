MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend underway through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are cooling down again this evening but will not be as cool tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight and winds will stay light. Temperatures will fall to around 51 degrees by Thursday morning.

A few clouds will move in overnight but expect mostly clear and dry conditions to start the day. Temperatures will warm-up quickly and high temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s.

High pressure will keep us dry through Friday and temperatures will continue a gradual warming trend through Sunday. Highs over the weekend will top well above average, in the upper 70s.

A few showers will be possible Saturday but the next best chance for rain will come with the next cold front. The timing is a little uncertain with the front expected either Sunday or Monday.

Either way, cooler and drier air will filter in behind it. Highs will be back in the upper 60s and low in the 50s and 60s for the middle of next week.