MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend to near record heat later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cold morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon, which is close to average for mid-February.

Throughout the day we’ll see filtered sunshine through a thin layer of clouds, but no rain is expected. The clouds begin to break up tonight, and it will not be as chilly. Overnight lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.

It feels even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and more direct sunlight. We even get into the mid 80s on Thursday, which would break the record high for the day.

A cold front approaches on Friday, so there is a 20% chance of a few spotty showers. It’s still warm Friday with highs near 80 degrees.

The front passes slowly to the south on Saturday, so expect a few showers Saturday morning. It will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs back in the mid 70s, but it doesn’t last long. We reach the upper 70s Sunday, and we’re back in the 80s early next week