MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have a Dense Fog Advisory for Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk counties until 9am. Watch for visibility less than a quarter mile ahead of you. Use your low beam headlights and drive carefully.

After the fog burns off, temperatures climb into the mid 70s this afternoon. That’s close to average for this time of year. We’ll see patchy clouds at times through the day as well.

Another slightly cool night tonight, so you might want to grab a light sweater. Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.

The warming trend starts this weekend. We make it into the upper 70s Saturday and closer to 80 on Sunday. No rain expected this weekend, and we only have a slight (10%-20%) chance Monday as a weak front arrives.

That front won’t bring any cooler air. In fact, we keep warming up. Highs stay in the low 80s for most of next week.