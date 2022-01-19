MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend through the end of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Frost Advisory is in effect again for inland areas of Citrus and Hernando counties until 8am.

After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 70s by the afternoon. That’s close to average for January, and it should feel comfortable in the sunshine.

It won’t be quite as cold tonight, but you may still need a jacket. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

We should see just a few clouds around tomorrow, and it will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity begins to increase slightly as well.

A front stalls just to our north on Friday, but it will help give us a few showers. Right now, there’s a 30% chance of rain later in the day. We still make it into the mid 70s. The front eventually pushes south through the Tampa Bay area. The exact timing of the front is still in question, but watch for a few showers especially early on Saturday. (Some models keep rain around longer in the day, so watch for any changes in the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.)

Once the front passes, we get another blast of winter air. Highs will be near 70 on Saturday, but we only reach the mid 60s Sunday. It stays cool through the middle of next week.