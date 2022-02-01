MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend gets us to 80 degrees this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a couple of chilly days, temperatures will be much warmer for the rest of the week.

It warms up quickly today, and we reach the mid 70s by the afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine, and the humidity stays in a pleasant range. Overnight lows will be close to average for early February in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow should be even warmer with highs in the upper 70, and we make it into the low 80s Thursday. Humidity gradually builds this week as well, but it stays rain-free through Thursday.

A few showers are possible Friday with the approach of a weak front. Right now, the rain chance is just 10% Friday, but it goes up to 30% Saturday as the front stalls in the Tampa Bay area. This front doesn’t bring much cooler air; highs are still in the upper 70s Saturday.

A second front pushes through Sunday with a 20% rain chance. This front will drop temperatures slightly to start next week. Highs will be in the low 70s behind the front.