MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend continues through the week; next front arrives in 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are noticeably warmer this morning compared to this weekend. It’s still cool out though with most spots in the lower 50s.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies this morning and sunshine will help to warm up those temperatures quickly. Highs this afternoon will top out near 74° and we’ll stay mostly sunny.

The warming trend is well underway and will continue through at least Thursday. By Thursday afternoon highs will be approaching 80°.

The next cold front will arrive sometime early in the new year but the timing and strength of the front are highly uncertain right now. Forecast models are not in good agreement on when the front will arrive and how far south it will make it.

For now, rain chances begin increasing New year’s day and stay elevated through Saturday with the possibility of showers each day as the frontal boundary stalls out nearby.

Behind this front cooler air will filter in by Sunday afternoon with highs only in the mid-60s.