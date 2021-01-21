MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend continues into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 70s this afternoon. It should feel comfortable with just a few clouds around. Overall, it will be a typical late-January day.

It will not be quite as cool tonight with lows in the mid 50s. A weak front slowly drifts south tomorrow, so there will be more clouds around. The rain chance will be less than 10%, and highs will still be in the low 70s.

The front finally brings a few showers to the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, but the rain chance is only 10%. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 70s. We’ll stay in the mid 70s on Sunday. Next week, temperatures make it into the upper 70s.