MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming trend begins; keeping an eye on Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and afternoon highs reach the low 80s. That’s actually a few degrees above the average of 80. Humidity remains comfortable, and there will be a nice breeze through the day as well.

It stays mostly clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. We will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s and slightly higher humidity. In fact, there’s a 10% chance of a passing shower tomorrow afternoon.

Moisture levels continue to increase, so rain chances go up to 30% Friday. Through the weekend we will be keeping a close on Eta. Once it drifts back into the Caribbean from Central America, it will strengthen again. Many of the long-range models take this system north and close to Florida early next week, but things are still far from certain. Stay tuned.