MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming quickly with low humidity

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out chilly again, but we’ll have a faster warm-up through the day. Highs reach the mid 70s, which is close to average for this time of year. The low humidity and light breeze make it feel quite comfortable.

The sky remains mostly clear this evening as temperatures drop through the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

It will be even warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, and we make it to 80 degrees on Thursday. Humidity stays comfortable with lots of sunshine.

The long stretch of sunny days continues through the weekend.

