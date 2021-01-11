MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming quickly through the day

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is another chilly morning across Tampa Bay, but it warms up quickly. Highs will be near 70 degrees this afternoon. That’s the average for mid-January. (This weekend, highs were only in the 50s!)

Expect passing clouds through the day, but no rain expected. It will be a milder evening as temperatures slowly drop through the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday should be mild with highs at or just above 70 degrees. A cold front will pass through, but it only brings a 10% chance of rain. It also won’t bring much cooler air.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s, but another batch of rain should pass through. Wednesday’s rain chance is still just 10%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

