MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming quickly; rain chances increase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Humidity will also increase as a warm front lifts back to our north.

Watch for scattered light rain this morning and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 30% with extra clouds around at times.

It stays warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s. The warmest day is tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

A stronger cold front pushes south on Friday with a 40% chance of showers and storms. This front will bring cooler air in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the 40s.