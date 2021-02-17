MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warming quickly; rain chances increase

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Humidity will also increase as a warm front lifts back to our north.

Watch for scattered light rain this morning and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 30% with extra clouds around at times.

It stays warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s. The warmest day is tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

A stronger cold front pushes south on Friday with a 40% chance of showers and storms. This front will bring cooler air in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss