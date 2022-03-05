Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmest weekend of the year so far with record heat continuing in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be the warmest weekend of the year so far with record high temperatures likely.

We warm up fast today with high temperatures near 89° in Tampa. It will feel warm in the sunshine but the humidity levels are still relatively low.

It’ll cool off some this evening with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s for Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon is even warmer with highs up near 90°. That will likely shatter the record of 86 degrees.

Winds will say light on the water this weekend starting out in the east in the mornings switching to out of the west in the afternoons at about 10 knots. Sees will be about 2 ft with a light chop in the bay. Water temperatures are in the low 70s. Remember to wear the sunscreen if you’re headed to the beach, the UV index is back up near 8 which is very high as the sun angle gets much higher in the sky this time of the year.

It stays warm with highs in the mid 80s next week, but low end rain chances will start Tuesday with a few isolated showers in the afternoons.

Better rain chances will come in at the end of the week as a cold front approaches and stalls out near the area Thursday, Friday, and into Saturday.