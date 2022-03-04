MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmest weekend of the year so far in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a pleasant start to our Friday morning but temperatures are milder compared to yesterday. They’ll warm up fast with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Expect a lot of sunshine with just a few clouds developing after noon.

It stays dry and temperatures get even warmer into the weekend with highs on Saturday near 88°, and highs on Sunday approaching 90 in Tampa but could be in the low-90s east of I-75.

The humidity levels will begin to increase Sunday and into next week as well. It will be warm for the Skyway 10k Sunday morning.

A cold front will finally approach the Tampa Bay region on Tuesday but it stalls out across the area, meaning it will not bring temperatures down all that much, instead increasing rain chances to 20% for Tuesday.

A stronger front approaches toward the end of the week with a better rain chance and possibly a bigger drop in temperatures for next weekend.