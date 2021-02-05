MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer with higher rain chance into the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. It will feel comfortable with just a few clouds. Wind speeds also increase from the south by the afternoon.

A weak front brings a 10% rain chance north of I-4 later today. The sky should remain partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Rain chances continue to increase overnight. There’s a 30% chance of rain Saturday, and it’ll be even warmer. Highs should reach the mid 70s with higher humidity.

For Super Bowl Sunday, the best rain chance is in the morning and early afternoon at 50%. By the evening and kick off for the Big Game, the rain begins to taper off. Extra clouds should linger through the game. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Next week will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s with small rain chances each day.