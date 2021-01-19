Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmer Trend This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay mild with temps dropping into the 40s. Northern spots may even see temps drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday will start out cold but warm up to around 70 degrees. It will be mostly sunny all day with no rain expected. Inland spots will likely reach into the mid 70s.

Thursday will be a milder day with temps in the low 50s in the morning and then into the low 70s in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy and dry again. The next rain chance is not until the weekend and those rain chances look pretty small.