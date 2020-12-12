MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer this weekend, few showers around

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got some scattered showers rolling through this morning and a few of these will persist through this afternoon and evening.

We’ve certainly had plenty of chilly air around in the month of December. However, even with some extra clouds and shower chances around, temperatures will be warmer than average this weekend. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs near 80 degrees.

The first of two cold fronts in the forecast over the next several days will get here on Monday. Expect a few more showers but no significant cool down early next week.

A stronger cold front will arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday with some rain and thunderstorms likely. Temperatures will dip back down well below average following this cold front later next week.