MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer than average for the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. The average high for early January is 71 degrees. We’ll have just a few passing clouds through the day, but no rain is expected.

It clears out tonight with lows in the mid-upper 50s, so just a slight chill in the air Thursday morning. Again, it warms up quickly into the mid 70s as a weak front approaches. Watch for a couple of stray shower late Thursday. The rain chance only increases to 20% Friday morning when the front arrives.

The front will not bring any cooler air. Highs will still be in the mid 70s Friday, and we reach the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend.

A stronger cold front arrives Monday with a better chance for rain at 30%. This front will help drop temperatures closer to average in the low 70s.