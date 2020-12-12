Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmer Temps This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be in the mid 50s and there will be some clouds around.

Saturday will be another nice day with temps reaching back into the upper 70s. There will be more cloud cover at times and with a southerly flow humidity will increase in our area. The rain chance is up to 20% during the day.

Sunday will be fairly warm again with temps reaching into the upper 70s with clouds lingering. The rain chance is 10% on Sunday in the afternoon hours.

Monday a weak cold front arrives with a few showers and that will keep temps in the low 70s.