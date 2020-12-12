LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmer Temps This Weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be in the mid 50s and there will be some clouds around.

Saturday will be another nice day with temps reaching back into the upper 70s. There will be more cloud cover at times and with a southerly flow humidity will increase in our area. The rain chance is up to 20% during the day.

Sunday will be fairly warm again with temps reaching into the upper 70s with clouds lingering. The rain chance is 10% on Sunday in the afternoon hours.

Monday a weak cold front arrives with a few showers and that will keep temps in the low 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss