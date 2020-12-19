Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmer Temps This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be cold again, eventually falling into the 40s in most spots by Saturday morning.

Saturday may start off cold, but temps will be able to warm up much faster thanks to an easterly wind by the afternoon. Forecast highs are back into the low 70s which is normal for this time of the year. There is no rain in the forecast and there will be lots of sunshine.

Sunday will be milder in the morning with temps in the mid to upper 50s. A southerly flow ahead of our next front will start to bring back some moisture as well. Temps should make it into the low 70s in the afternoon. The front arrives in the afternoon and will bring a line of showers and storms to our area. The rain chance goes up to 50%.

Monday will be cooler behind the cold front with highs in the upper 60s.