Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmer Temps Return on Thursday

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay very mild in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday morning will be mild and a strong southerly breeze will kick up through the day. High temps will reach into the low to mid 80s. The rain chance is only 20% with a few showers possible through the day.

A Cold front will arrive Friday and with it comes a line of showers and storms. The rain chance is 50%. Temps will stay below 70 degrees as clouds build in behind the cold front and a north wind kicks in.

Saturday morning we’ll be waking up to temps in the 40s!

