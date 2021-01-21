Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmer Temps Last Into Next Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will will stay milder in the upper 50s with mostly clear skies.

Friday a cold front will be north of us and most of the moisture will stay in north Florida. There is a small chance of a few light showers developing through the day. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. The rain chance is 10% and highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday a cold front will stall across our area making it mostly cloudy with temps staying mild in the low 70s. There will only be a small 10% chance of rain, despite the extra clouds around.

Sunday the front dissipates and sunshine returns to the forecast. No rain in the forecast Sunday with temps even warmer in the mid 70s.