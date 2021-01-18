Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmer Later This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight will be quite chilly again. Temps will drop into the 30s and 40s by sunrise tomorrow. A Freeze Warning is in effect for inland parts of Citrus and Hernando Counties where temps will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday morning will be cold and the below normal temps will continue into the afternoon hours. Highs will be near 68 in the afternoon. Look for lots of sunshine and no rain.

Wednesday temps will climb back up into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. The next cold front will not move in until next weekend. That front will be fairly week and won’t drop temps much, nor will it bring much rain.