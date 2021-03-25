MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer days with increasing humidity ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A warm breeze from the south all day helps drive temperatures up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average. (Still below the record high of 92 set in 1907.)

Humidity begins to build today, so you’ll notice the warmer afternoon. No rain is expected.

It stays mild and mostly clear through the evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be warm and more humid with highs back in the mid 80s. In fact, we stay in the mid 80s into next week with gradually increasing humidity. The forecast remains rain-free with just a few clouds developing each day.

Cold fronts stay to our north until Thursday and Friday of next week when one may make it this far south and bring us a few showers.