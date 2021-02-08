Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warmer DAys This Week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the mid 60s making it a mild night. There will not be much in terms of rain, but some fog and clouds will form.

Tuesday morning will be mild and temps will reach into the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon. There is a slim 10% chance of rain north of I-4. The bulk of the moisture is north of Central Florida though.

Wednesday will be another very mild day with temps reaching back up into the low 80s after starting in the mid 60s. There is no rain expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss