MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer day today; cold front and rain tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect patchy clouds through the day as temperatures climb into the low 70s. It will feel warmer than the past few days. In fact, today is the warmest day of the week.

A cold front arrives after sunset tonight. Showers expected to push from northwest to southeast as the front passes overnight. Most areas will pick up less than a half inch of rain.

There is a low risk of some stronger winds or a waterspout as the storms come off the Gulf of Mexico.

It will be gusty tomorrow as cooler air rushes in behind the front. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, but the wind will make it feel cooler.

Get ready for a chilly weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be in the low 60s, and we’re just a few degrees warmer Sunday.