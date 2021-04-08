MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer and muggier in Tampa Bay Friday, Cold front Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures will be slower to fall this evening. It will feel mild with a light, southerly breeze continuing. Tonight temps will fall into the mid-60s for Friday morning. Skies will be mostly clear along and south of I-4. North of I-4, there will be a thin layer of higher level clouds but no rain is expected.

After the mild morning, temps warm up fast Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with no rain in the forecast.

Warm and humid again for much of Saturday. A cold front will be on approach from the north. A few showers could move in late Saturday as the front nears but much of the day will be rain-free.

Showers and storms are more likely throughout the day on Sunday as the front passes through. There will be pockets of light to moderate rain at times. Rain chances will stay high through Monday morning until the front clears the area.

High pressure will briefly build in for Monday night and Tuesday bringing less humid air and near average temps.

Another front will approach mid-week but will not bring as much rain as Sunday’s event. This one will stall out over the area. Expect near average temps and low end rain chances.