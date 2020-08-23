MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warmer and breezy with afternoon storms expected Sunday as Marco moves through the Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics remain active and both Laura and Marco continue to organize. However, both storms will stay far enough away in the Gulf of Mexico that minimal impacts will be felt here in Tampa Bay.

This morning is starting out drier but patchy clouds continue to stream in. Temperatures are mild and muggy. We should see a little more sunshine this morning and early this afternoon leading to warmer temperatures with highs in the low 90s.

Winds will slowly turn breezier throughout the day with Marco moving through the Gulf of Mexico. Brief gusts up to 20 or 25 mph today and tomorrow are possible.

Downpours will develop early this afternoon. Rain chances will increases to a 50% and a few storms could linger into the evening. Rain will dry out overnight although a stray shower can’t be ruled out Monday morning. Rain chances will go back up to 60% Monday afternoon with passing, gusty downpours and thunderstorms moving through.

Outside of showers and thunderstorms, expected a mix of sun and passing clouds in the sky. Highs on Monday will be near 91 degrees.

Marco is expected to move ashore in the northern Gulf on Monday and Laura is expected to move in right behind it on Wednesday or Thursday near the same location. Rain chances across the Tampa Bay area will come down as the deepest tropical moisture will be near the center of the storms out in the Gulf.

Rain chances drop to 40% on Tuesday and to 30% on Wednesday.