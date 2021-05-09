MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm with a few storms on Mother’s Day in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a milder start to the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer and muggier this afternoon as well with highs up near 90°.

There will be a mixture of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for a few thunderstorms mainly inland this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will stay mild with lows in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s each day this week.

There will be a low chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with increasing rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday for more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A weak front may push through on Friday bringing slightly lower humidity for next weekend.