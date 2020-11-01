MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm with a few showers today; much cooler to start the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are much warmer this morning; in the mid-70s. They’ll warm up with a mixture of sun and clouds pretty quick with highs near 86 degrees this afternoon and it will feel muggier.

Rain chances are at a 30% this afternoon for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A strong cold front will pass this evening. Winds will turn out of the north overnight and they’ll stay breezy throughout the day on Monday bringing in cooler and drier air.

We’ll wake up to a lot of sunshine on Monday morning with the front well to our south. Temperatures will be much cooler with lows near 61 degrees.

Winds stay breezy all day on Monday and we’ll hardly see any clouds. Highs will only be near 75 degrees.

Monday night will be even colder with temperatures dropping to near 54 degrees.

We stay below average for one more day Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s before we warm up back into the 80s for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will go back up for Friday and into next weekend as deeper tropical moisture moves back in from the south.

Tropical storm Eta continues to move west in the Caribbean. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before moving into Central America and weakening into a depression. Longer range forecast models then bring the circulation and tropical moisture farther north, we’ll have to watch this as we get later into the work week.