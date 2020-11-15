MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm with a few passing inland showers ahead of Monday’s strong cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Areas of patchy clouds are around again this morning. Temperatures are in the mid-70s but once the clouds lift this morning, temperatures will warm up fast. Highs today will be near 85, and it will feel a little muggier.

Moisture is moving back up from the south giving us a 20% chance for a few passing, mainly inland downpours this afternoon. This is ahead of Monday’s stronghold front that will pass through the area.

While Monday will still be warm with lows near 70 degrees and highs near 83 degrees, the colder and drier air will filter in Monday night.

Highs on Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 70s, and morning lows will be in the upper 50s. Much drier air will make it feel more like fall.

High pressure will keep us dry and skies will be sunny. Temperatures start to warm slowly into next weekend with highs back in the low 80s.

Tracking the tropics

Hurricane Iota continues to churn in the southern Caribbean. It is still forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall along the coast of Nicaragua or Honduras on Monday or Tuesday. This will not impact the United States.