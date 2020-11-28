MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm weekend before winter arrives Monday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are in the mid-60s this morning and it feels pleasant outside. However, we’ll be back above average again this afternoon, with highs in the low 80s.

There is a 10% chance for an isolated shower, especially north of the I-4 corridor this afternoon.

Sunday will feature more of the same with temperature starting off in the mid-60s and highs in the low 80s. You may notice the humidity a touch more.

A strong cold front will pass through on Monday with showers and thunderstorms. A strong or severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as the cold front passes.

Behind the cold front, gusty northwesterly winds will usher in much colder air for the middle of the week.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid-60s. Low temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low 40s here in Tampa, the upper 30s up along the nature Coast.

A second front may pass through Friday into Saturday keeping our temperatures closer to average.