MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm weekend before an extended cool down arrives next week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are chilly in the upper 50s and it feels crisp outside to start the weekend. Skies are clear and it is dry.

Temperatures will warm up quite fast under mostly sunny skies this morning and although humidity will stay low today, it will feel warm with temps well above average, near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low 80s and slightly higher humidity. With a slight increase in moisture, rain chances will increase late in the day.

A few showers will be possible after 4pm but any rain would be spotty.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast Monday as a cold front passes through. This front will not bring a lot of rain but it will bring a cool down. Temperatures starting Tuesday will be closer to normal with highs in the low 70s and morning lows in the low to mid 50s all next week.