MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The December warmth continues through the days ahead.

A weak front dissipates in the area today, but but it will help limit the fog this morning. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We stay about 10 degrees above average tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Similar conditions expected tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and a few passing clouds. We do have a 10% chance of a few showers Wednesday, but it won’t be any cooler.

It actually gets slightly warmer and more humid for the end of the week. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.