MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm-up begins Sunday before a New Year’s Day cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Temperatures are downright cold again to start the second half of the weekend with many spots in the 30s, farther to the north some spots are in the 20s in Citrus and Hernando County.

A warming trend begins this afternoon and today will actually shape up to be a very nice day.

Temperatures will warm from the 30s this morning to neat 65° this afternoon under a lot of sunshine.

Tonight, temperatures will be milder and we’re in store for a comfortable but cool evening. Lows tonight will be near 51°.

Monday afternoon temps will be back above average with a high near 73°.

The warming trend continues through much of the work week with highs by Thursday back to near 80°.

The next cold front will arrive at the end of the week but the timing is uncertain.

This morning’s long range forecast models suggest a later arrival of the cold front. Showers and thunderstorms would pass through on New Year’s day. This cold front will not be as strong and temperatures will not be as cold behind it but highs will dip back into the 60s for next weekend.