MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm temps, low humidity into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another gorgeous day today, this warm up will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. It will be a while before we get some much needed shower chances back in the forecast.

Temperatures will stay a little milder overnight dropping into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Thursday will be another breezy and warmer day with sunshine and high temperatures around 80 degrees. More of the same is expected into the weekend as high temperatures eventually reach the lower 80s.

The ridge of high pressure across the Southeast that has provided this extended stretch of beautiful weather will weaken early next week. A weak front will approach and stall to our north by the middle of next week. Expect some extra humidity and a small shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain well above average throughout the extended forecast.