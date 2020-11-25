LIVE NOW /
Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warm Temps Continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay mild only falling into the low 60s. It will be mostly clear with light wins.

Wednesday will be a very warm day again with temps climbing into the 80s in the afternoon. There will be lots of sunshine again and no rain in the forecast.

Thursday is Thanksgiving and it will be a warm one this year! Waking up temps will be in the mid 60s with high temps forecast to hit 82 in the afternoon. There is no rain expected with moisture staying north or the Tampa Bay area.

Friday will be a warm day with temps getting back into the low 80s again.

