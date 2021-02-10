Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warm Temps Continue This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps remain very warm overnight only falling into the mid 60s with low clouds and fog developing.

Thursday morning will be warm and through the day temps will reach back up to near 80 degrees! There will be partly cloudy skies and a few showers developing in the late afternoon. Those showers will be pretty much just east of I-75.

Friday morning starts off humid and warm again with temps in the upper 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds all day with a 20% chance of evening showers and storms. This is associated with an approaching cold front.

The front moves in and stalls over the Tampa Bay area this weekend. The rain chances will go up for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks to be the wettest day with the front passing over.