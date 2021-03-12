MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, sunny and quiet through the weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are a bit milder to start this morning with most spots in the low 60s. Skies are clear and there is a slight east breeze at about 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Expect plenty of sunshine as we go throughout the day with temperatures warming up into the low 80s. It will still feel nice with humidity levels staying in the comfortable range. We’ll see a few clouds develop this afternoon but no rain is expected.

In fact, we stay dry through early next week with high pressure in control. The weather pattern stays quiet with temperatures slightly above average each day. Low temps will be in the low to mid 60s each morning and highs will be in the low to mid 80s each afternoon.

The next cold front will arrive late next week on Thursday or Friday with a chance for a few showers as it passes. It will likely bring us a slight cool down bringing temperatures back to average behind it.