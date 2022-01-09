MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm Sunday, extended stretch of cooler temps arrives Tuesday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are milder this morning compared to yesterday with most spots about 10 degrees warmer.

Skies are mostly sunny, and temps will warm from the mid-60s to the low 80s this afternoon. While most of the day will be dry, rain chances will increase this evening, mainly near the coast.

A few spotty showers will form after 4 p.m. as moisture surges back in from the south. It will feel muggier throughout the day as well.

The Bucs game this afternoon will start out very warm with temps in the upper 70s. It will feel quite toasty in the sun. There is a low chance for a quick passing shower but the game will be mainly dry.

It’ll be mild again tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

A stronger cold front will sweep through the area Monday afternoon with a few more showers.

The cooler and drier air will surge in from the north by Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon high temps will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

This cool down will stick around as well with seasonable temperatures in the forecast through the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 70s and low temps will be in the low to mid-50s each morning through at least Saturday. 

