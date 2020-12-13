MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm Sunday, couple of cold fronts coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The warming trend will continue into the second half of the weekend but we’ve got a couple of cold fronts in the extended forecast.

Expect some low clouds and areas of fog first thing Sunday morning. It’ll be a mild start with low temperatures in the low/mid 60s. With partly sunny skies and a light south wind, afternoon high temperatures Sunday will reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

The first of two cold fronts in the week ahead will arrive on Monday. This front is the weaker of the two with scattered showers expected but not much of a cool down.

A stronger cold front is possible Wednesday into early Thursday with showers, storms and a more significant cool down. High pressure will build in next weekend bringing sunshine and near average temperatures.