MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm start to the new week, tracking another cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a fantastic finish to the weekend, we’ve got warmer days ahead to get the work week started.

Look for more low clouds and areas of fog to develop during the overnight hours. Temperatures will stay mild only falling into the low 60s. Sunshine will break out for our Monday with high temperatures rocketing into the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

More sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday while we wait on our next cold front. A breezy south wind will help temperatures surge well above average each day around 80 degrees.

Our next cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday with showers and a big cool down for late in the week.