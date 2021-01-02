MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm & cloudy today; showers Sunday as a cold front passes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are very warm this morning and we’re seeing low clouds and areas of fog across the Tampa Bay area. Winds will stay breezy out of the South today and temperatures will warm to near 80° despite mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

There’s a 10% chance we could see an isolated shower later on today, it would be mainly inland.

Near the coast we’ll be watching for sea fog to develop and stick around overnight. Tonight temperatures fall to near 65°.

A cold front will be approaching the area with showers by Sunday morning. Showers will linger as the front slowly passes south through the Tampa Bay area.

Rain chances come down by Sunday evening and skies will slowly clear out as cooler and drier air filter in.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures will only top out near 69° thanks to the clouds and rain and the cooler air filtering in. It stays cool and dry to begin the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lows will be near 50°.

The next system will move through late in the week on Friday with another chance for a few showers.