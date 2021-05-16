MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, quiet, and mostly dry stretch of weather this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are cool and comfortable this morning with a light northeast breeze continuing.

We will warm up fast with highs today back in the upper 80s. The low humidity is sticking around so it will be warm but comfortable.

Skies will be mostly sunny and there is less than a 10% rain chance.

Temperatures will get a little warmer Monday and Tuesday, highs in the low 90s, but it will stay mostly dry with just a 10% rain chance on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moisture will slowly return starting Wednesday and the humidity will be a tad more noticeable.

The overall weather pattern stays warm and fairly quiet through next weekend. A mid-level strong ridge of high pressure is forecast to build into the southeast. This will keep temps very warm, skies mostly sunny and rain chances very low through next weekend.