MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm October days continue; weak front arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After tying a record high yesterday of 92 degrees, today will be another hot one. Highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. That’s still about five degrees above average.

Humidity will be slightly higher today. While it won’t be too uncomfortable, it will give us a 10% chance of a stray shower or two this afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

A weak cold front arrives late tomorrow afternoon. There is still only a 10% rain chance tomorrow for most of the Tampa Bay area. Far southern spots may see a few more showers. Temperatures climb right back to near 90 degrees tomorrow.

Behind the front, the humidity will be slightly lower Saturday, but it will not bring much cooler air. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Rain chances increase to 20% Sunday.