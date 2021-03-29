MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm & muggy through midweek, big cool down coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a weekend that featured record heat, we started off the new work week with more above average warmth, humidity and even some spotty downpours. A weak front helped generate some of these showers (along with the sea breeze) but there’s another front in our forecast that will bring some much more significant changes.

Expect lingering cloud cover overnight with a few isolated showers possible. It will be another mild and muggy night with temperatures by morning only dropping into the upper 60s.

The weak front that moved into the Tampa Bay area today will lift back to our north as a warm front Tuesday keeping our weather very warm and muggy. More showers will be possible again tomorrow with a 20% rain chance. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will return to the mid 80s.

A stronger front arriving on Thursday will bring more showers followed by a much larger cool down. Even with sunshine back on Friday, high temperatures will struggle through the 60s into the low 70s. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will dip down to around 50 degrees!

High pressure will return and provide a beautiful Easter weekend with sunshine and high temperatures both days in the middle and upper 70s.